Man arrested after pursuit in Dubuque County

Two people are injured after a vehicle pursuit in Dubuque County.

Authorities say it happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies were first called to the area near 27th and Jackson Streets.

Authorities say Dekota Redenbaugh, 30, crashed into another vehicle, causing about $2,500 in damages. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A pursuit then started. It ended near Route 5 West and Badger Road in Jo Daviees County, Illinois.

Deputies say Redenbaugh lost control of the vehicle and hit power lines. Redenbaugh was taken to the hospital and released.

Authorities arrested Redenbaugh and he faces numerous charges including operating while intoxicated and driving under suspended license.

Redenbaugh was also arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with voluntary absence from a correctional facility.