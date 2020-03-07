Man arrested after morning standoff in Iowa County, facing multiple charges

A man is facing several charges after eluding law enforcement and eventually being involved in a standoff with multiple agencies, according to officials.

Jeremy Lee Krapp, 31, of Davenport, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assaulting peace officers while displaying a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, Iowa County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to a report of a car fire near mile marker 226 of Interstate 80, located near the U.S. Highway 151 exit. They located a 1996 Oldsmobile on fire that had been reported stolen from Davenport, allegedly also being involved in an armed robbery earlier on Friday.

Officials conducted a search for the car's driver at the time of the fire and were unable to locate them over the course of several hours.

At around 5:42 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, the sheriff's office received reports of a man walking along Interstate 80 in the same area as the car fire, including some describing the man as getting close to moving traffic. Deputies located him, now identified as Krapp, when he allegedly showed a gun and ran away into a nearby farm field.

Shortly after deputies located Krapp, he allegedly fired at a law enforcement vehicle. A window in the vehicle was shattered and two officers were close to being struck, according to the sheriff's office.

Iowa County Emergency Management deployed a drone to help locate Krapp after he got away. He allegedly fired his gun again, as well as starting small fires nearby to try to keep officers away.

Armored vehicles from the Johnson and Linn County Sheriff's Offices were deployed to the area, which led to Krapp's surrender.

Multiple agencies assisted in the emergency response to this incident, including the Iowa State Patrol, Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Linn County Sheriff's Office, Williamsburg Police Department, North Liberty Police Department, Marengo Police Department, Williamsburg Fire Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Johnson County Community Emergency Response Team, Iowa County Emergency Management, and Iowa County EMS.

Krapp is being held at the Iowa County Jail.