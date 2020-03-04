Man arrested after morning bank robbery in Coralville

One man is in custody after an alleged bank robbery just before Noon on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

Aquinas Lenell Jackson, 59, of Coralville, was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony.

At around 11:51 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, the Coralville Police Department was sent to a report of a robbery at US Bank, located at 506 10th Avenue. Witnesses told police that a male had entered the facility, handed a note to a teller saying that he was in possession of a gun, and demanded money. The man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Jackson fit the description given by witnesses, according to police, and was apprehended in the area of 20th Avenue Place. Police said that they found money and the note in his possession.

The Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center, and Federal Bureau of Investigation was also involved in the investigation.

Jackson is being held at the Johnson County Jail.