Man accused of being involved in the death of a woman who overdosed

A Dubuque man was arrested earlier this week who is suspected of providing heroin to a woman, who then overdosed according to our radio partner KDTH.

Photo courtesy: MGN/DEA. Picture of heroin and syringe.

Court records indicate that Carl Watkins, 28, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Police found the body of a woman Monday night that died from an apparent overdose. Police were led to Watkins after a police sting with the woman's phone.

At the time of the arrest, Watkins admitted to selling other drugs but not heroin.

