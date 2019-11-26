Man arrested after leading Fayette deputies on chase, crashing into patrol car

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after he reportedly led authorities on a pursuit.

Just before 11:20 p.m. Monday, deputies said they tried to stop Blayze Harding, 26, of Oelwein. He took off and led deputies and Oelwein police on a pursuit.

At one point, authorities said Harding hit an Oelwein police vehicle. The officer went to the hospital for unknown injuries.

Deputies arrested Harding and took him to the Fayette County Jail. He was charged with driving while barred, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

The sheriff's office said Harding was not hurt in the crash.

The case is still under investigation. The sheriff's office did not say what caused them to try and stop Harding initially.