Man arrested after leading Fayette County deputies on chase

A man is facing charges after leading Fayette County deputies on a chase that ended in a field.

Around 8 a.m. on Oct. 16, deputies were called to a home on E Avenue for reported domestic abuse, according to the sheriff's office. When they got to the scene, Blaine Recker, 23, of Arlington, was leaving the scene in a vehicle.

He allegedly led law enforcement on a chase which ended in a field southwest of Arlington. He ran from the scene and warrants were issued for his arrest.

On Oct. 25, authorities said they arrested Recker at a home in Strawberry Point for driving while barred and eluding. Additional charges are pending including criminal mischief for soybean and corn crops that were damaged during the Oct. 18 chase.

The sheriff's office said the incident is still under investigation.