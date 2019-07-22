Man arrested after leading Cedar Rapids police on foot chase; 2 officers hurt

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have identified the suspect involved in an incident on Sunday in which two officers were injured.
Police said they tried to arrest Michael Lanford-Sanfratello, 28, at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest related to failing to appear and assault.
Authorities said Lanford-Sanfratello resisted and ran from officers before being taken into custody near the Ground Transportation Center.
During the chase, two officers were hurt. They were released from the hospital.
Lanford-Sanfratello was booked into the Linn County jail an additionally charged with interference with official acts with injury.