Man arrested after running over woman in Des Moines, police say

Police in Des Moines identified a woman killed after a man hit her and her dog with his truck.

Lauren Rice, 38, died Saturday morning on Beaver Avenue, police said.

Police say 49-year-old Jason Sassman went off the road and jumped the curb while speeding in a pickup truck, KCCI reported. The truck then hit a utility pole, drove through yards and on the sidewalk before hitting the victim and her dog.

Police say Sassman drove off for several more blocks before getting out of his truck and running away. Officers arrested him shortly after.

Sassman now faces first-degree murder and animal neglect charges.