An Illinois man is hurt after a chase with Johnson County deputies.

It happened on I-80 near the West Branch exit around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said they were chasing 30-year-old Kelston Bogguess as he drove east. They say he intentionally hit a state patrol vehicle.

He eventually lost control and hit another state patrol vehicle before spinning out.

Authorities arrested him and took him to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.