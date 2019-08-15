Man arrested after hit-and-run in Cedar Rapids

UPDATE: The charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to obey a traffic control device were eventually dismissed by the court. The OWI charge has been expunged from his record following a probation period.

A 22-year-old man is in custody following a hit-and-run in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., police said officers were called to C Avenue and 38th Street NE to the scene of a hit-and-run. A man driving a Ford Mustang told police a GMC pickup went through the stop sign and hit his car in the intersection. Several people witnessed what happened.

An officer in the area found the truck at E Avenue and 33rd Street NE. Its tire was shredded off the rim.

Officers said they arrested Matthew Briles, of Marion, for OWI along with other charges for the hit-and-run crash. Police took him to the Linn County Jail.