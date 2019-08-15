Advertisement

Man arrested after hit-and-run in Cedar Rapids

Officers said they arrested Matthew Briles, of Marion, for OWI along with other charges for the...
Officers said they arrested Matthew Briles, of Marion, for OWI along with other charges for the hit-and-run crash. (Courtesy image)
By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 15, 2019 at 10:51 AM CDT
UPDATE: The charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to obey a traffic control device were eventually dismissed by the court. The OWI charge has been expunged from his record following a probation period.

A 22-year-old man is in custody following a hit-and-run in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., police said officers were called to C Avenue and 38th Street NE to the scene of a hit-and-run. A man driving a Ford Mustang told police a GMC pickup went through the stop sign and hit his car in the intersection. Several people witnessed what happened.

An officer in the area found the truck at E Avenue and 33rd Street NE. Its tire was shredded off the rim.

Officers said they arrested Matthew Briles, of Marion, for OWI along with other charges for the hit-and-run crash. Police took him to the Linn County Jail.

