Man alleges early morning robbery at gunpoint in Cedar Falls

A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Cedar Falls, according to officials.

At around 1:38 a.m. on June 23, a Cedar Falls Police officer was flagged down by a person in the 2300 block of Olive Street. A man told the officer that two people came up behind him and placed a handgun on his neck near the corner of Olive Street and Seerley Boulevard. He was then asked to remove the contents of his pockets, and then walk away from the scene and not turn around.

The man complied and then heard the assailants run away. He was unable to see them, and could not provide a description to investigators.

The case is still under investigation. Any persons with information should contact Cedar Falls Police.