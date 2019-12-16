ARL rabbit killed Sunday reportedly came from Cricket Hollow Zoo rescue

Court records show 64-year-old Bobby Carothers is facing multiple charges after he reportedly told police he killed a rabbit at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

KCCI reports deputies arrested Carothers, of Carroll, Iowa, Sunday after he pulled a fire alarm at a trucking company. Arresting documents show he told a deputy he had chased and killed a rabbit at the ARL earlier.

A KCCI reporter confirmed the bunny came from the Cricket Hollow Zoo rescue. A judge ordered hundreds of animals to be removed last week because of poor living conditions.

A release from ARL staff on Monday morning also identified Carothers as the suspect.

A criminal complaint shows he told an ARL staff member “I’m having rabbit stew tonight.” The deputy reported Carothers killed the rabbit with a stick because he was hungry, according to KCCI.

Carothers went o the Polk County Jail on criminal trespassing and animal torture charges.

Here is the full release from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa:

Last night animal cruelty hit home.

We’d had a busy day of adopting 33 pets into great homes. From the time we opened until past closing time, our adoption team had been busy helping customers find their new pet family member. As our team began performing their closing duties, including performing a final check on the animals for the evening, there was still a man in the shelter. They asked to leave since we were now closed.

Just minutes after he left the building, we discovered the unimaginable: Our sweet bunny, Petunia, had been violently killed. The scene was beyond gruesome. We immediately called Polk County dispatch and deputies arrived to begin the investigation and secure the property to ensure our team was safe, since the suspect’s location and further intent was unknown.

We are not sharing all of the details of last night, so as not to compromise the case, but through impressive detective work from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Carothers of Carroll, IA, was arrested hours later and charged with alleged animal torture and trespassing.

We are devastated, we are shocked, and we are outraged, but beyond that, we are furious. Furious that someone could do this to an innocent animal, furious at the brazen attack on one of our very own, and furious at the lawmakers whose inaction last session will mean the person who did this to Petunia will not get the punishment they deserve.

Enough is enough. Petunia didn’t deserve this horrific act of cruelty, and our team didn’t deserve to find a bunny they loved and cared for in that condition.

We are all hurting this morning as we process last night’s events and mourn the loss of sweet Petunia. We feel violated that our animals and team could be victimized in this way, in the last place we could have imagined. We will do everything in our power to ensure that what little justice is possible will be had, but this fight to improve Iowa’s animal cruelty laws just got a lot more personal.

Iowa’s laws need to change once and for all. For Petunia. For all animals.

-Tom Colvin, CEO

(Note: Grief counseling services are being provided to the staff who were directly impacted last night and for all of the staff who love and care for our ARL pet family.)