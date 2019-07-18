Man accused of threatening Iowa City lawn crew with knife

A man is facing weapons charges after police said he threatened a lawn mowing crew in Iowa City.

On Monday, Iowa City police said they were called to E. Jefferson and Dodge streets for a man threatening the mowing crew with a knife.

Police said Troy Barkalow, 43, was upset about grass clippings being mowed around his property, so he pulled out a knife and started yelling at the lawn crew.

Officers later located Barkalow in the unit block of S. Dodge Street and found a knife in a holster attached to his belt. The blade was between 5 inches and 8 inches.

He was booked into the Johnson County jail.