Man accused of stealing more than $12k in equipment from University of Iowa hospitals and Clinics

A man is in custody after police say he stole more than $12,000 worth of equipment from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Stuart Sellers, 45, is facing charges for 3rd-degree burglary. According to court documents, prosecutors charged him with 11 counts in February. He is also facing theft charges.

Sellers allegedly went into hospital offices without permission on Feb. 4 around 3:30 a.m. Police say he took personal items and office equipment from 12 different offices.

Sellers is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.