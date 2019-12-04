Man accused of shooting, hurting Guthrie County deputies now facing federal charges

The man accused of firing at deputies west of Des Moines in September is now facing federal charges.

Randall Comly is charged with gun and drug crimes and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The federal charges include being a felon in possession of a firearm; possessing meth with the intent to distribute; and possessing, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In October, a police officer and three Guthrie County deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant to Comly at his apartment in Stuart. The warrant was for a felony arson charge from a fire in September.

Comly allegedly hid in a closet and shot repeatedly at the officers, hurting two of them.

Court documents show a search of his apartment revealed a 22-caliber revolver and meth under the bed in the room Comly barricaded himself. Comly is facing two charges of attempted murder in state court.