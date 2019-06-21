Man accused of setting fire to Waterloo home, puncturing inflatable pool

A 37-year-old was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly set fire to a home in Waterloo.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, police said Jeremy Henson filled a plastic foam cup with lighter fluid and spread it on the porch of a home at 132 Elm Street. A person was home at the time and saw him use a lighter to set the fluid on fire.

He also punctured an inflatable pool at the address.

He was arrested a few blocks away at West Second and Baltimore street, and charged with first-degree arson, public intoxication, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

The Courier reports the fire did not cause any major damage.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said a mugshot for Henson was not available.