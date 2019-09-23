Man accused of robbing, starting fire at Oelwein convenience store

A Hazelton man is in custody after police say he robbed and started a fire at a convenience store in Fayette County.

Around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Oelwein police responded to the Cenex convenience store at 701 South Frederick.

When officers got to the scene, they found Dion Moore II, 36, was still inside the store and reportedly started a fire. He allegedly resisted arrest.

The Oelwein Fire Department put the fire out which left the building with minor damage.

Moore is charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree arson and resisting arrest. He is currently in the Fayette County jail.