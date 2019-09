An eastern Iowa man is accused of intentionally ramming his vehicle into a car with his wife and stepson inside, according to the Des Moines Register.

Eric Short, 38, from Delaware, Iowa, was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury and domestic abuse.

According to a criminal complaint, Short backed his vehicle into a car with his wife and stepson inside on June 25th.

He was booked into the Polk County jail Friday.