Man accused of pushing co-worker off grain bin in southwest Iowa found in Mexico

A man accused of pushing a co-worker off the top of a grain bin in southwest Iowa has been found in Mexico and returned to the United States.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Tuesday that Pedro Andrade was taken into custody outside Medina, Mexico. He's been returned to a jail in Houston, awaiting his return to Iowa. Court records don't list an attorney for him.

A court document says the co-worker survived his 60-foot fall Oct. 10 in Hamburg. He told an investigator that Andrade had found out that Andrade's wife and the co-worker were having an affair.