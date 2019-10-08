Man accused of killing two teens in Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot wants trial moved

The man charged with shooting and killing two people in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop in Cedar Rapids wants his trial moved out of Linn County.

Andre Defaunte Richardson, 26 (Courtesy: Linn County Jail)

Andre Richardson faces several charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder. Court documents say he is making the request because of extensive media coverage.

A hearing on that motion is set for October 25th.

Police say Richardson started shooting at a parked car on the morning of May 18. Two 18-year-olds inside the car, Royal Abrams and Matrell Johnson, died. Two others were hurt.