Man accused of killing two Waterloo women arrested in Illinois

The Waterloo Police Department said a man accused of shooting and killing two women has been arrested.

Authorities in Peoria, Illinois, arrested Matthew Dee Buford III just before midnight on Feb. 12. He's being charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Buford is currently in the Peoria County jail on a $1 million bond.

Just before 11:20 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to 1112 W. 2nd Street where they found two women dead from gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Tamica Takeisha Allison, 42, of 1112 W. 4th Street, and Andrea Rochelle Anderson, 41, of 109 Leland Ave in Waterloo.

Buford, 36, also lived in the home, police said.

The case remains under investigation.