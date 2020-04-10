Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts trial set for September

The man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts' trial has been set for September 29, 2020.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts disappeared while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa, during the evening of July 18, 2018. After a search that lasted more than a month and gained national attention, Tibbetts' body was found in a cornfield in rural Poweshiek County on August 21, 2018. Authorities said Rivera confessed to killing Tibbetts and led investigators to her body.

An autopsy revealed that Tibbetts had been stabbed to death.

The trial is set to take place in Woodbury County, in northwest Iowa.