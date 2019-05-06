Man accused of killing ISU golfer asking for change of venue

Collin Richards is asking a judge to have his trial moved out of Story County on Monday.

Richards faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena on September 17. She had been playing a round of golf at an Ames golf course near the Iowa State Campus. Barquin Arozamena was a stand-out golfer for the ISU golf team.

Prosecutors are fighting to keep the trial in Story County. They say Richards hasn't shown coverage of the crime was prejudicial. A judge hasn't said if he or she will rule on it.

Richards' trial is set to begin in September.