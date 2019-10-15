Man accused of burning Ames church's LGBTQ flag gets new trial date

An Ames man who admitted to burning a church's rainbow flag will go to trial later this month.

Adolfo Martinez, 30, faces reckless use of fire and harassment charges.

His trial was initially scheduled to start today but was rescheduled so a witness from the Decatur County Jail could testify.

His new trial date is Oct. 29.

Police arrested Martinez back in June. They say he stole the banner from the Ames United Church of Christ and set it on fire outside of a bar.

During an interview with KCCI following his arrest, he said his actions were an act against homosexuality and had no regrets.

