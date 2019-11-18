Man accused of breaking into woman's home, sexually assaulting her

An eastern Iowa man is accused of breaking into an Iowa City home, then sexually assaulting and physically abusing a woman there.

Nikolas Petersen, 33, of Riverside (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)

33-year-old Nikolas Petersen, of Riverside, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse, first- and second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, domestic abuse or assault impeding air causing injury, child endangerment, and violation of a no-contact or protective order.

Iowa City Police said that at around 3:30 Saturday morning, Petersen allegedly went into the woman's home, grabbed her head and slammed it against a speaker, injuring her. Court filings said he pushed her on her bed and forced her to have sex against her will.

When she tried to leave, the complaint said Petersen threw her down to the ground, got on top of her, punched her in the face, and put his hands around her throat, nose, and mouth causing her to temporarily blackout. Before he left, Peterson allegedly held a knife to the victim's throat and threatened to kill her.

The child endangerment charge is because he allegedly picked up an eleven-month-old baby in the home while holding a knife.

Petersen is being held at the Johnson County Jail.