Man accused in hit-and-run crash that killed Iowa firefighter arrested

Police said a man accused of a hit-and-run that killed an Iowa firefighter in August has been arrested.

Station WQAD reports Terry Gough, 52, of Morning Sun, Iowa, was arrested in early October and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

On Aug. 12, authorities said Devin Estabrook, 49, was riding on Highway 61 in Muscatine when Gough hit him near the intersection of 41st Street South.

The Muscatine County Attorney tells WQAD Gough did not stop to help Estabrook. Gough is also accused of later driving by once emergency vehicles got on scene.

Estabrook, a firefighter with the Grandview Fire Department, later died from his injuries.

Gough has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 25.

