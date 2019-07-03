Man accused in fatal fire wants to use insanity defense

The man accused of starting a fire at the Hawthorne Hills Apartment complex in Cedar Rapids says he wants to use insanity or diminished responsibility defenses.

Dallas Tullis, 24, of Cedar Rapids faces arson among other charges in connection to the fire. Police say he started the fire at the 2-story apartment at about 8:30 a.m. on February 28. The fire killed 65-year-old Steven Balvin and injured four people, including Tullis and a firefighter.

The court has ordered Tullis undergo a psychological evaluation.

