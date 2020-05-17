Making your meat supply last and using other protein sources

Eating protein is a great way to help keep you healthy and strengthen your body, but you don't have to just eat meat. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us with your food options and just how much it can help you.

(Courtesy: Whitney Hemmer/Fareway)

What is the role of dietary protein?

• Growth and maintenance of muscles and tissues

• Maintain fluid and pH balance

• Satiety

What are sources?

• Meat, poultry, fish

• Dairy

• Beans

• Nuts, seeds, legumes

• Quinoa

How can we stretch meat right now?

• Shredded zucchini

• Mushrooms

• Cauliflower

• Kabobs

• Wraps

• Consider using a slow cooker and "non-grilling" cuts right now

E-Mail Whitney with questions here.