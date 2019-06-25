Making Meal Prep Easy

Meal prep allows you to plan out what you'd ideally like to eat for the week before life gets busy. While it sounds intimidating, meal prep can be easy.

There are a variety of convenient products that can simply be assembled together to make well-balanced meals. To plan a meal to prep, think about MyPlate by picking a protein, a grain and a vegetable. If you're new to meal prep, or if you're a meal prep pro ready for a flavor change, try the Summer Salad Bowl or the Chicken Cauliflower Bowl.

Summer Salad Bowl

Serves 2

All you need:

2 cups chopped kale, washed

½ cup shredded purple cabbage

2 tbsp Primal Kitchen Cilantro Lime Dressing

6 oz Hy-Vee picked rotisserie chicken

2 tsp Mrs. Dash Fiesta Lime Seasoning

½ cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts diced tri-colored peppers

½ cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts diced red onions

½ bag Frozen Brown Rice, microwaved and cooled

½ can Hy-Vee No-Salt-Added Black Beans, washed and drained

Guacamole or Chobani Savor Yogurt, optional

All you do:

1. Mix kale and cabbage with dressing. Season chicken with Mrs. Dash seasoning.

2. Assemble into two bowls by layering kale & cabbage, chicken, peppers, onions, rice, beans.

3. Cover and refrigerate up to 4-5 days. To serve, top with guacamole or yogurt if desired.

Dietitian Tips – Summer Salad Bowl

-Choose a rainbow of colors when picking produce for a variety of nutrients and antioxidants.

-The Primal Kitchen dressings are similar in ingredients to a homemade vinaigrette but way more convenient!

-Microwaveable brown rice & no-salt-added canned beans are convenient products to bulk up a salad.

-Hy-Vee picked rotisserie chicken is a simple choice to power it up with protein. Flavor it with Mrs. Dash.

-Add color and save time with Hy-Vee Short Cuts peppers and onions.

-To serve, top it with guacamole and plain yogurt for extra spice and creaminess.

-Since kale is such a hearty green, this salad can be dressed and tossed together, and it will still keep well.

Chicken Cauliflower Bowl

Serves 2

All you need:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cups Hy-Vee Short Cuts riced cauliflower

1 tsp minced garlic

1 cup chopped bok choy

1 tbsp House of Tsang Classic Stir-Fry Sauce

6 oz Hy-Vee picked rotisserie chicken

All you do:

1. Heat olive oil over medium heat. Add riced cauliflower and sauté about 5 minutes.

2. Add in garlic and bok choy, sautéing until tender, about 5 more minutes.

3. Stir in stir-fry sauce and picked chicken.

4. Split into two meals and serve, or cover and refrigerate up to 4-5 days.

5. To reheat, microwave 2-3 minutes or until heated through.

Dietitian Tips - Chicken Cauliflower Bowl

-Utilize riced cauliflower for a quick rice-like option! Ready after only 5 minutes of sautéing.

-Bok Choy is a delicious type of cabbage. All you need to do is wash it, chop it and sauté it.

-Try sautéing your vegetables in a garlic-infused olive oil.

-Add a splash of stir-fry sauce for extra flavor.

-Choose picked rotisserie chicken for a nutritious yet convenient protein option!

Stephanie Vande Brake represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Stephanie is a Registered Dietitian and a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.