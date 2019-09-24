Maker of Busch Light cuts ties with Iowa State fan over old offensive social media posts

Anheuser-Busch announced Tuesday that it will cut ties with Carson King, the Iowa State fan who has raised over $1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, over multiple offensive social media posts he made.

King held a press conference Tuesday to discuss a controversial post. He said a reporter with the Des Moines Register called attention to an offensive social media post he made when he was 16 years old.

“Eight years ago, when I was a sophomore in high school, I made some social media posts with my friends that quoted and referenced the show ‘Tosh.0,’ King said. “One of those posts was brought to my attention by a member of the media today.”

In a statement to KCCI, Anheuser-Busch said, “Carson King had multiple social media posts that do not align with our values as a brand or as a company and we will have no further association with him. We are honoring our commitment by donating more than $350,000 to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.”

On September 13, King created a sign reading "Busch Light supply need replenished. Venmo Carson-King-25" for "ESPN College GameDay" at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The sign generated national attention, inspiring donors from across the country to contribute to King's Venmo account.

When King announced he would donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Anheuser-Busch and Venmo offered to match his donation.

King still plans to attend the Iowa football game on Saturday and wave to the children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Read King's full statement below:

See the original article on KCCI's website