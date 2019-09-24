Make it Back to the Table with More Family Meals

September is National Family Meals Month. Sharing frequent family meals together is a top predictor of childhood success in terms of nutrition, academics, avoiding drugs and alcohol, and emotional health. This month aim to eat together as a family ONE more time each week. "Family" encompasses everyone – families with kids or without kids or those eating with coworkers, friends or neighbors. The main message is to slow down and savor the social connection meals can bring – and better nutrition will naturally follow.

Dietitian Tip: Any meal together counts! Try making a special breakfast together on the weekend when you have more time. This Slow Cooker Applesauce recipe is incredibly simple with only 5 ingredients! Try this perfect fall favorite on the weekend and then enjoy in a variety of ways for breakfasts throughout the week.

Slow Cooker Applesauce

Source: www.pipandebby.com

All you need:

10-12 medium apples, any assortment, peeled and cored

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup water

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Juice from ½ a lemon

All you do:

1. Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker. Cook on high for 5 hours, stirring occasionally. Store in an airtight container or in mason jars in the fridge and use within 5 days.

2. Enjoy as is or try the below variations for breakfasts throughout the week.

Five Ways to Serve Applesauce for Breakfast

1. Yogurt & Applesauce Parfaits

2. Waffles topped with Applesauce

3. PB & A (Peanut Butter & Applesauce) Toast

4. "Apple Crisp" (Applesauce & Granola)

5. Apple Grilled Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dietitian Tip: Kids, and adults, love snack foods – like "meat & cheese". Take it up a notch by incorporating a snack food from each food group (vegetables, fruits, grains and proteins) for a fast and balanced meal with this Kid-Friendly (and Adult-Friendly) Charcuterie Board! Keep pre-chopped fruits and vegetables handy in the fridge for occasional no-cook meals made up of snack foods. This is an easy no-dishes meal where everyone can take what they'd like. Since there are many possible combinations, it's almost impossible to grow tired of it. Make the display extra fancy to help encourage excitement over the meal – totally optional but applauded.

Kid-Friendly Charcuterie Board – A favorite Simple Meal

Adapted from www.andreadekker.com

All you need:

Vegetables, of choice (carrots, cucumber slices, pepper strips, broccoli florets)

Fruits, of choice (grapes, strawberries, blackberries, dried fruits)

Proteins, of choice (hummus, nuts, cheese, meat, hard boiled eggs)

Grains, of choice (crackers, pretzels, cereal, bread)

All you do:

1. Arrange chosen items on a board.

2. Enjoy the combination of food groups as a meal with company taking time to enjoy conversation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dietitian Tip: Keep it simple! All of your family's favorite dinners can fit into a balanced meal. Just think of MyPlate by simply serving a vegetable and a fruit alongside your usual main dishes. Serving pizza? Try adding a salad or carrots with dip and strawberries or grapes to your table too. Try this recipe for a make-your-own Taco Quesadilla Pizza. You can't go wrong when you combine two kid favorites—pizza and Mexican food. Kids can even help prepare the pizza by sprinkling on the toppers. New foods require repeated exposure, 7 or more times before one is likely to acquire a taste for it. By cooking together, even your pickier eaters are more likely to try it and like it.

Taco Quesadilla Pizza

Source: www.hy-vee.com

All you need:

2 (7-inch each) whole-grain flatbreads or wraps

½ cup shredded Mexican cheese

¼ cup salsa, plus additional for serving

¼ cup cooked chicken, chopped

1 tablespoon sliced olives

1 green onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup pepper jack cheese, shredded

1/3 cup nacho chips, crushed

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. For Quesadilla crust, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Sprinkle one flatbread with Mexican cheese, spreading out evenly. Place second flatbread on top of cheese. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven.

3. Spread salsa over top of quesadilla crust. Top with chicken, olives and green onion. Sprinkle with shredded pepper jack cheese and chips.

4. Return to oven and bake 5 minutes more or until edges are brown and crisp and cheese is melted on top.

5. Cut into 8 wedges. If desired, serve with salsa.

Dietitian Tip: Frequent family meals strengthen family bonds. Enjoy conversation around the table. Try asking questions to really connect, such as:

-What made you smile today?

-Did you tell anyone "thank you" today?

-Who inspired you today?

-What are you looking forward to about tomorrow?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Make it back to the table!

September is the perfect time to commit to sharing ONE more family meal each week at home.