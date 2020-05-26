Majority of sports for 2020 Summer Iowa Games canceled

Iowa Games announced Tuesday it is canceling the majority of the sports for the 2020 Summer Iowa Games due to COVID-19.

Organizers say virtual events may be offered over the summer for some of the canceled sports. The games were canceled due to the group gathering nature of the Summer Iowa Games.

“The Summer Iowa Games takes months of coordination with a tremendous amount of effort from our staff, Iowa State University, and the Ames community,” Chuck Long, Iowa Games CEO/Executive Director, said. “We could not justify holding the Games while putting our athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff at risk.”

However, organizers said some sports may continue to be held as scheduled. You can see the full list of what's canceled and what is still going to be held on their website.