Major retailers looking to hire thousands nationwide

If you are searching for a job, major retailers across the country are looking to hire new seasonal workers.

Places hiring include Target, who has announced they have more than 130,000 positions to fill across the country. At Kohl's, they want to hire 90,000, at Party City, 25,000 and at Gap Inc., 5,000.

Derek Nelson, a district manager at Palmer Group in Cedar Rapids, a company that helps match job candidates with employers in need of new workers, says with so many positions to full, companies like his have been tapped to help retailers meet their hiring quotas.

"They are definitely in a spot where it is all hands on deck," said Nelson.

Nelson warns, however, even with a large demand for new employees, landing a seasonal job is far from a sure thing. The best step he says one can take is to create a well-formatted resume.

Nelson also recommends applicants use a professional email address in their contact information with some variation of their first and last names. He also says it is a good idea to regularly check your email, including junk mail.

"Check your junk mail, it may be employers getting back to you but it's going straight to the junk mail folder," said Nelson.

If you land a job at a retailer before Halloween be ready to hit the ground running. The National Retail Federation estimates spending for the holiday will reach nearly $9 billion.