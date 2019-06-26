Mainly warm & dry day, a few showers this afternoon

Expect partly cloudy skies for your Wednesday. Temperatures start in the low to mid-60s with no issues on the morning commute.

Highs today reach the mid-80s. There is a chance for a scattered shower or storm this afternoon.

Lows tonight in the mid-60s with showers and storms likely overnight and into tomorrow morning. There should be some sort of break through the late morning hours and early afternoon hours. Scattered rain and storms continue in the afternoon.

Overall, a very warm pattern ahead in Eastern Iowa with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered rain chances almost every day.