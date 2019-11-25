Mainly rain for eastern Iowa during Tuesday storm system

A well-advertised storm moves from the Plains to the Midwest later Tuesday into Wednesday. For Eastern Iowa, this is mainly a rain event. Far northwestern areas of our viewing area may see a rain-snow mix. As the system wraps up on Wednesday minor accumulations are possible again in our far northwest zone. The winds are actually the bigger story on Wednesday as gusts to 50 mph. This is dragging down cooler air with highs falling into the 30s for Thanksgiving Day! Have a great night!