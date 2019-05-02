Mainly dry the next few days

The next few days are going to be dry, aside from a slight chance of scattered sprinkles Friday afternoon and evening. We'll have some peeks of sun come through the clouds this afternoon as highs climb to near 60. Our sky is partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 40s. If we clear out a bit more, then some patches of fog are possible.

We're mostly cloudy and a little cool tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday is certainly the pick day with partial sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Highs remain in that range the first few days of next week, but showers and storms are possible Sunday and become more likely Monday through Wednesday. We'll have a better sense of timing, amounts, and location for each round of rain as that time gets closer.