Mainly dry and cool weekend ahead

Scattered showers come to an end overnight with lingering cloud cover for much of Saturday. Clearing if we do see some would be later in the day. Highs should stay in the 50s to near 60 through the afternoon. Sunday is the bright spot of the weekend with highs jumping into the lower 60s. As a warm front moves in Monday and Tuesday highs rise close to 70 with a chance for showers and storms. Have a great weekend and stay healthy!