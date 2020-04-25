Mainly dry Sunday sets up for showers and storms to start the week

Conditions should generally be improving through the day, after a mostly cloudy start. Expect a nice evening ahead with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, mostly clear skies and temperatures drop into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow will start off sunny and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s. Once we get into the late evening hours, a few scattered showers will be possible.

This will set up for a rainy and stormy start to the week. Scattered showers move in Monday, with a brief break Monday night. The majority of the system will be pushing through Tuesday with rain and storms likely. Rain could linger into the first half of Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s to start the week. Highs in the low to upper 60s starting Wednesday through the rest of the week. Dry conditions move in Thursday through Saturday with another chance of rain and storms next Sunday.

