Madison, Wisconsin, school superintendent accused of sex crimes released from custody

A western Wisconsin school superintendent accused of sex crimes has been released from custody under orders that he remain under house arrest.

Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs is charged in federal court with sex trafficking and child pornography. Authorities say the 32-year-old Peggs recruited a minor for sex acts in 2015 and created a child pornography video in involving that minor.

Ashley Peggs, the suspect's wife, tells WEAU-TV that her husband will be staying with family in Oregon, Wisconsin. She says he will not be allowed back in their home in Altoona.

The suspect's public federal defender could not be reached for comment.