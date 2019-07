Maddie Poppe, an Iowa native and a winner on the reality TV series "American Idol," is set to appear on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Wednesday morning.

She'll be performing for the audience.

The Clarksville, Iowa, native rose to fame when she won the 16th season of American Idol on ABC.

Poppe, 21, will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Iowa State Fair.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" airs at 9 a.m. Wednesday on KCRG-TV9.