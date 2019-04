Maddie Poppe is set to perform a free show at the Iowa State Fair, according to the fair's website.

The Iowa native rose to fame when she won the 16th season of American Idol on ABC.

Poppe, 21, will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The indie-pop singer/songwriter is originally from Clarksville, Iowa. She is set to release her first full-length album in May.