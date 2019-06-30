MS Run the US makes weekend stop in Dubuque

A relay across the country makes a hand-off in Dubuque Sunday.

Runner Lanna Niemann logged 194 miles from Des Moines to Dubuque this week.

'MS Run the US' includes 19 runners relaying across the country from April to August.

The relay race raises money for multiple sclerosis. Board members describe the heart of the race as a journey unlike any other.

"The human spirit and the human body can do amazing things even when they are you know when you put yourself through some pretty incredible tough situations. I mean it's 90 degrees out here today, she's run through that for the last three or four days here in Iowa," Curt Ehlinger said.

The University of Iowa Terry Wahls Research for MS fund received a $30,000 check.

Niemann will be passing the baton off Monday morning to a runner headed to Milwaukee.