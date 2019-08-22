More than 40,000 people expected at the 'Market After Dark' event in Cedar Rapids

More than 40,000 people are expected to pack downtown Cedar Rapids for the 5th annual Market After Dark event this Saturday.

It starts at 6:30 p.m.

There will be some added features for this year’s event. People walking around at night will notice many of the downtown buildings lit up.

They will also have a lighted balloon garden at Green Square. Organizers say people may want to have their phones ready to take pictures.

On top of that, there will be live music and more than 100 vendors. Some of those vendors are different from the ones that are at the normal Saturday Morning Farmers' Market.

Members of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said the event is the second most profitable day for downtown bars and restaurants behind St. Patty's Day.

Leaders say they will study the economic impact of the event.

“Working with Mount Mercy's Enactus program,” said Melissa McCarville, with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. “To be able to be on site this year to do some studies with some of the Market after Dark vendors and see what their sales are like so we can start to gauge some of that economic impact."

Police said while the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, will not have an effect on security at the event, they will be adding extra patrols because the event has grown over the years. Officials stress that it is a safe event.

