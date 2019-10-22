MLB proposal could cut number of minor league teams from 160 to nearly 120

A proposal from Major League Baseball would cut the number of minor-league baseball teams from 160 teams to about 120 teams starting in 2021.

Courtesy: WQAD

Baseball America is reporting on the proposal which could shift some teams from Single-A to Triple-A, for example, to try and manage costs better such as travel costs within leagues, according to WQAD.

The Baseball America story does not mention any Midwest League teams, with franchises in Cedar Rapids, Burlington and Clinton.

One factor the MLB is looking into for eliminating teams is the state of facilities.

The finances of being affiliated with a major-league team such as the Cedar Rapids Kernels with the Twins, for example, are not a small part of the equation. Independent minor-league teams do not carry to same financial value as teams attached to an MLB team.

In a statement to KCRG-TV9 Cedar Rapids Kernels' General Manager said the following:

"We are not in a position to comment since we have not been involved in or informed of any of the negotiations. That is an MLB/MiLB process. 2020 is still guaranteed and we as a staff are actively planning for another terrific season at the Kernels."