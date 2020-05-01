Lyft is cutting staff and reducing salaries

Ride sharing service Lyft is shaking up its staff because of COVID-19.

The company says it plans to layoff nearly 1,000 staffers and furlough almost 300 more.

In addition, Lyft is reducing salaries for employees including a 30 percent cut for executive leadership and 20 percent for vice presidents.

People aren't using its services as much during the pandemic. So Lyft says it is trying to curb operating expenses and adjust cash flow during this time.

Lyft rival Uber is also considering layoffs. The company says it is looking at every scenario to ensure it comes out of the crisis in a strong position.

