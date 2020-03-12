Luther College to temporarily move to distance learning

Luther College announced on Thursday that it will be temporarily moving to distance learning as a result of the coronavirus.

The distance learning will take place from March 30th through April 9th after their Spring Break. Courses will resume on campus on April 14th after Easter Vacation.

The campus, however, will remain open to faculty and staff, while they continue their normal work schedules. Dining services will be available, but limited.

Luther College also stated that they have prohibited all outbound college-sponsored travel from March 16th through at least April 12th. Events on campus with 50 or more anticipated attendees, will be cancelled March 16th through April 13th.

Officials stated, "We understand that these decisions may impact the Decorah community in the short term. However, the institution has a responsibility to do its part to prevent our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. These decisions will not only help protect individual and community health but also provide the college the continued opportunity to assess the spread of COVID-19 and to make measured responses, to practice social distancing, and to test our distance learning pedagogies."