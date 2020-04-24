Luther College to hold virtual commencement experience

Luther College in Decorah will still be celebrating the Spring Class of 2020 through a virtual commencement experience.

"We're so proud of our seniors, and an achievement like graduating from college shouldn’t pass without some pomp and circumstance. So, just as we have creatively found ways to learn and connect during this time of separation, we also are developing meaningful ways to mark and celebrate Commencement—together in spirit while physically apart," said President Jenifer K. Ward.

The virtual commencement will take place online at 10 a.m. on May 24. People can take part on their website, luther.edu/commencement or Facebook page, facebook.com/luthercollege.

Kristen Underwood, director of campus programming said, "It's so important to mark the milestone of commencement. It's important for the graduates who worked so hard to get here, for their families and support systems, and for the whole Luther community." Underwood added, "We may not be able to gather in person right now, but we're not going to let that distract us from creating a joyful and meaningful commencement experience."

Underwood hopes that students will continue to dress up, take pictures, and interact on social media. Luther College would still like to celebrate the achievements of these students in person as well. Details on that will be determined at a later date.