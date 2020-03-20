Luther College to continue "distance learning" for the rest of the spring semester

With new cases being confirmed of COVID-19 in Iowa, Luther College has decided to continue "distance learning" for the rest of their spring semester.

Starting on March 30th, through May 21, all courses will done through distance learning. Any students who complete all graduation requirements in the SPring 2020 semester will formally graduate. Luther College would still like to celebrate these students graduating and then plan to hold commencement ceremonies at a later date.

“I know that these are anxious and uncertain times. Together we will find answers to the questions that you may have now, as well as those that may arise in the future. This situation is challenging and not what we planned. But I know that our community is strong and that our commitment to academic excellence is unwavering. Even though the distance learning approach is going to be different for many of us, I know that the content of what we are going to do together will endure,” said President Jenifer K. Ward.

In addition, campus buildings will be closes to visitors at least through May 21.