Lusgarten Walk in Marion raises money for pancreatic cancer

About 100 people showed up in purple and white in Marion on Sunday, to show their support for families battling pancreatic cancer.

There were even three survivors of pancreatic cancer at the ninth annual Lustgarten Walk held in Marion. All of the money raised goes to pancreatic cancer research.

Marlene Lenock started the event in memory of her brother

"Most people, I'm sorry to say, only live about six months after they are diagnosed. I was very fortunate that I had my brother for the 17 months that I did," she said.

To date, the walk in Marion has raised about $50,000.

