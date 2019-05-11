Lowell Elementary closed for another school year in Waterloo

The Waterloo School District said it will take another school year before students can return to Lowell Elementary.

Heavy snow caused the roof of the building to collapse in February.

The district planned to reopen it in August.

But now the district says the repairs needed for the building are significant enough to keep students and staff at a temporary location for another year.

The school has been relocated to the former AEA Conference Center.

But it's not clear if they will stay there for the next school year.

